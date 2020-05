Drew Steele: Judge strikes down felon voting restrictions

Felons can now register to vote without having to pay all their court fines and fees.

A federal judge dismantled the state’s restrictive felon voting rights law.

Joining us to discuss the issue via Skype is Fox 92.5 radio host Drew Steele.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

