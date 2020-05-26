Cat dies after being shot by arrow in San Carlos Park; suspect sought

A cat found shot with an arrow in San Carlos Park had to be put down and deputies are looking for the person responsible.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that someone found the cat with an arrow lodged in its torso near the front shoulders. The incident happened sometime Monday near Ingram Road and Pittsburgh Boulevard, deputies said.

The cat was taken to a veterinarian but had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Writer: WINK News

