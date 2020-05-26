Bear captured after roaming Fort Myers neighborhood near McGregor Blvd

A small black bear was captured after being on the loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood near McGregor Boulevard Tuesday morning.

At this time Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be taking this call over and we will not be on scene… Posted by Fort Myers Police Department on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The bear was seen on multiple home surveillance cameras as it roamed through the neighborhood near McGregor Boulevard and South Street.

Multiple Florida Fish and Wildlife crews spent the morning attempting to capture the bear in order to move it to a more remote location.

The bear was ultimately captured and is being relocated to state-managed land in Southwest Florida.

1 of 4

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know