VFW Post 7221 in Collier County pays respects to the fallen on Memorial Day

While Memorial Day ceremonies are muted slightly in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, people are still gathering to thank our armed service members for making the ultimate sacrifice.

We visited Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7221 in Collier County on Memorial Day Monday, where a lot of veterans left their homes for the first time during the pandemic to pay their respects to those who never returned home.

“We were a little shy about advertising the event to the public because of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Dr. J. B. Holmes, the commander at VFW Post 7721..

But it didn’t stop the enthusiasm of those in attendance, especially the many veterans and their family members who have lost loved ones and friends in battle.

“The main meaning of the day though is to remember all of those who have gone before us, our fallen warriors.” Holmes said. “There’s over 1,350,000 members of the armed services that have fallen to date. We take this date and this opportunity to remember them. It’s about them.”

The guest speaker was Capt. Tim Guerrette with Collier County Sheriff’s Office, an air force veteran himself. Guerrette knows the current times have been tough on everyone.

“As we all know this time during these times, freedom is very precious to everybody,” Guerrette said. “And bringing that home means a lot.”

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

