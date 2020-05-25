State’s 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to begin May 29

The state’s 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin in late May, allowing Floridians to save money on those much-needed supplies for the upcoming hurricane season.

“Natural disasters can cause hardship and challenges for Floridians. In the last few years, hurricanes and tropical storms have inflicted severe damage on our state,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “I hope consumers will use the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday to gather supplies. It’s always a good idea to be prepared before disaster strikes.”

The sales tax holiday, which was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, starts May 29 and ends June 4.

During this time, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax, such as batteries, flashlights and generators.

For more information and a full list of qualifying items, click here.

https://cdn.winknews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-Disaster-Preparedness-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Items.pdf

Author: CBS Miami

