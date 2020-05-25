Rotonda West man’s May ritual honors fallen heroes, including his son

A man in Charlotte County honors veterans who died either on the battlefield or who are suffering from PTSD. It’s his own personal journey and mission after he experienced his own personal loss.

Mike Dalgliesh in Rotonda West waved his flag Monday to thank the fallen who fought for our freedom, and that includes his own child.

“Losing my son has changed my whole entire life,” Dalgliesh said.

A gloomy morning in Rotonda West didn’t stop Dalgliesh from taking part in his month-long ritual.

“Walking during memorial month of May, it’s pretty mind consuming,” Dalgliesh said.

Dalgliesh’s morning walk is as long as six miles every day in the month of May.

“I need to do this for all the guys who have fell,” Dalgliesh said.

Dalgliesh does it for America’s fallen heroes, who died in a battle overseas or from a battle with PTSD.

“Some of them can’t make it,” Dalgliesh said. “Things get a little bit too tough for them.”

We joined Dalgliesh for his Memorial Day march. He honored fallen soldiers such as U.S. Marines Cpl. Nicholas G. Xiarhos and Sgt. Cullen Kenneth Osmon. But every step Dalgliesh takes is also personal.

“I lost my son about six years, eight months ago,” Dalgliesh said. “His name was Rory. And he took his life after coming back from Afghanistan.”

Dalgliesh has walked about 125 miles so far in May and says keeping his stride is the least he can do to honor America’s fallen heroes.

With a heavy heart, each footstep he takes is for freedom, the fallen and his son.

“Me walking for the guys, who have fallen, in May, allows me to give back to them,” Dalgliesh said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

