Pandemic: FGCU expert says it’s about physical distancing and social togetherness

During the coronavirus pandemic, social isolation is leading to a surge in mental health issues. But we’re also seeing a rise in strokes and heart attacks with deadly results.

We spoke to experts and community members Monday who say, to save lives, we need to start thinking about physical distancing and social togetherness.

“I’ve always been really independent, moving all over,” said Nicky Bruno, who is a stroke survivor.

But, after suddenly suffering a stroke at 30 years old, Bruno had to lean on others.

“I couldn’t walk; I couldn’t drive; I was having trouble with my vision; I couldn’t read,” Bruno said. “My parents were extremely helpful.”

That social support helped Bruno recover.

And, since then, she’s been paying it forward by reaching out to others and sharing her story. But that was prior to the impacts we have experience in society due to COVID-19.

“I thought you had to be out in the community and active,” Bruno said. “And I just kept thinking, ‘How am I going to help during a time like this?’”

Now, social distancing has threatened her work at a time when it’s most needed.

New research finds, social isolation is connected to a 40% rise in cardiovascular events such heart attacks and strokes. The study also found that risk applies to everyone, not just people with traditional risk factors.

“It’s something that we all need to have an awareness about,” said Dr. Alise Bartley, the clinical assistant professor and director of Community Counseling Center at FGCU. “That when we are struggling socially, our physical health is going to be compromised.”

The study also found that regardless of their illness, nearly 50% of patients experiencing social isolation were more likely to die.

Bartley says, to protect ourselves and others, all you have to do is reach out.

“It’s not about social distancing. It’s about physical distancing,” Bartley said. “Even if we can’t connect with them face-to-face, we need to find a way to connect with them either via zoom or some other type of social medium.”

And for Bruno, who’s made it her mission to save lives, it’s something she knows she can still do from home.

“There are so many little things that just take a little bit of your day that could make a world of difference for somebody,” Bruno said.

Reporter: Veronica Marshall

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know