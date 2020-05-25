Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 879 new cases reported in Florida, 114 in SWFL
As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 51,746 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 50,414 Florida residents and 1,332 non-Florida residents. There are 2,252 deaths reported and 9,424 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 909,928 tests administered in Florida. A total of 51,746 tests have come back positive, and 856,489 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 51,746 (up from 50,867)
Deaths: 2,252 (up from 2,237)
- 879 total new cases reported Monday
- 15 total new deaths reported Monday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 3,903 (up from 3,786)
Deaths: 216 (up from 214)
- 114 total new cases reported Monday
- 2 total new deaths reported Monday
Lee County: 1,736 (up from 1,699) – 93 deaths (1 new death)
Collier County: 1,282 (up from 1,251) – 46 deaths (1 new death)
Charlotte County: 427 (up from 423) – 56 deaths
DeSoto County: 117 (up from 112) – 8 deaths
Glades County: 20 (unchanged) – 1 death
Hendry County: 321 (up from 281) – 12 deaths
MONDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
RESOURCES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
