Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 879 new cases reported in Florida, 114 in SWFL

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there have been 51,746 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 50,414 Florida residents and 1,332 non-Florida residents. There are 2,252 deaths reported and 9,424 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 909,928 tests administered in Florida. A total of 51,746 tests have come back positive, and 856,489 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 51,746 (up from 50,867)

Deaths: 2,252 (up from 2,237)

879 total new cases reported Monday

15 total new deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 3,903 (up from 3,786)

Deaths: 216 (up from 214)

114 total new cases reported Monday

2 total new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 1,736 (up from 1,699) – 93 deaths (1 new death)

Collier County: 1,282 (up from 1,251) – 46 deaths (1 new death)

Charlotte County: 427 (up from 423) – 56 deaths

DeSoto County: 117 (up from 112) – 8 deaths

Glades County: 20 (unchanged) – 1 death

Hendry County: 321 (up from 281) – 12 deaths

MONDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

