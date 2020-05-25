Memorial Day events in Southwest Florida
Here’s a look at some events happening for Memorial Day in Southwest Florida.
CAPE CORAL
Memorial Day Tribute
Where: The Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library, 4820 Leonard St.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
What: Live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and an exhibit to honor the USS Nimitz. The event begins with a flag-raising ceremony before moving inside the museum, which is at 50% capacity due to social distancing guidelines.
Memorial Day Remembrance Service
Where: Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd. S.
When: 10 a.m.
What: Service to pay tribute to fallen veterans. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
NORTH PORT
Memorial Day fundraiser
Where: American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
What: Curbside boxed lunch fundraiser to save their post. They have been closed since March and hope to reopen with permission in mid-June. Adult lunch is pulled pork for $8 and kids hotdog lunch is $5. Lunches include sides, pork and beans, and cookies/snacks for kids.
GOLDEN GATE
Memorial Day Ceremony
Where: Golden Gate VFW Post 7721, 800 Neffs Way
When: 11 a.m.
Details: The VFW is hosting its ceremony online this year on Zoom. Information on joining can be found here.