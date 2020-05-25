Memorial Day events in Southwest Florida

Here’s a look at some events happening for Memorial Day in Southwest Florida.

CAPE CORAL

Memorial Day Tribute

Where: The Southwest Florida Military Museum and Library, 4820 Leonard St.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

What: Live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and an exhibit to honor the USS Nimitz. The event begins with a flag-raising ceremony before moving inside the museum, which is at 50% capacity due to social distancing guidelines.

Memorial Day Remembrance Service

Where: Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, 950 Chiquita Blvd. S.

When: 10 a.m.

What: Service to pay tribute to fallen veterans. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

NORTH PORT

Memorial Day fundraiser

Where: American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

What: Curbside boxed lunch fundraiser to save their post. They have been closed since March and hope to reopen with permission in mid-June. Adult lunch is pulled pork for $8 and kids hotdog lunch is $5. Lunches include sides, pork and beans, and cookies/snacks for kids.

GOLDEN GATE

Memorial Day Ceremony

Where: Golden Gate VFW Post 7721, 800 Neffs Way

When: 11 a.m.

Details: The VFW is hosting its ceremony online this year on Zoom. Information on joining can be found here.

Writer: WINK News

