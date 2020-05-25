Lindsey’s lesson: Virtual tour of DC

In today’s Lindsey’s lesson, we’re taking a tour of national monuments in Washington D.C.

You can start at the Tidal Basin and work your way through all of the monuments in the nation’s capital.

Some give you day and night-time views and descriptions of the monuments. You can focus in on the WWII monument or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial today in honor of Memorial Day.

It talks about how the wall was made, the names and even the story behind the three servicemember salute.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: WINK News

