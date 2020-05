Captiva business owner kept her employees on payroll during shutdown

A Southwest Florida business owner went into her own pocket to help her employees during the pandemic shutdown.

WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan spoke with Sandy Stilwell Youngquist, who owns an inn and five restaurants on Captiva, about how the shutdown impacted her businesses and her employees.

WATCH the report above.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan



