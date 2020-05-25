Cape Coral Memorial Day event honors fallen military

Drops of rain weren’t enough to stop Cape Coral residents from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Memorial Day event at Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery’s Veterans Honor Garden featured a number of speakers and a roll call of those who gave their lives defending our freedoms.

This day is of great meaning to those at Coral Ridge Cemetary. Each of the graves marked with American flags is to remember fallen soldiers and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Organizer and veteran Chuck Warren says the event is a little different than years past.

“We had a lot of setbacks with the virus, pandemic and everything,” he said.

However, that didn’t stop him and others from remembering fallen soldiers.

“As a veteran, my wife is an Airforce veteran as well, so this day is…it’s quite meaningful and purposeful,” he said.

Although social distancing measures were in place, it didn’t stop veterans, Gold Star families, and community members from paying tribute.

For Cyndi Hawkins, the event is also particularly meaningful.

“My father was a Navy back, my son is currently serving,” she said. “It’s definitely one of the more sacred holidays that we should all be supporting our military people, be it they serve currently or gave their lives for us. It’s why we’re here today.”

A special tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Coral Ridge is also a big employer of veterans and their families.

