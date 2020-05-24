Woman dies after being struck by pickup in south Fort Myers

A 34-year-old Cape Coral woman died after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday in south Fort Myers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing San Carlos Boulevard from its center median at Kelly Road when she stepped in front of a pickup truck.

A passenger in the pickup truck had minor injuries, according to the FHP.

Troopers have not released the name of the victim or the driver.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. and remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

