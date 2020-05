Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning win ‘Champions for Charity’ golf match

Tiger Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning won the “The Match: Champions for Charity” golf tournament Sunday, defeating Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Woods and Manning stopped a late comeback effort by Mickelson and Brady to win by one shot in Sunday’s rain-filled showdown in Hobe Sound, Florida, at the Medalist Golf Club.

The charity matchup between the PGA and NFL stars raised over $20 million that will go toward coronavirus relief efforts.

Players from both teams were also allowed to place side wagers. The highlight of the night came when Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, holed-out on the seventh hole for a birdie to earn an extra $100,000 donation from golfer Brooks Koepka.

Author: Amir Vera/ CNN

