Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 740 new positive cases reported in Fla., 116 in SWFL

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 50,867 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 49,547 Florida residents and 1,320 non-Florida residents. There are 2,237 deaths reported and 9,381 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 872,916 tests administered in Florida. A total of 50,867 tests have come back positive, and 820,368 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 50,867 (up from 50,127)

Deaths: 2,237 (up from 2,233)

740 total new cases reported Sunday

4 total new deaths reported Sunday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 3,786 (up from 3,670)

Deaths: 214 (unchanged)

116 total new cases reported Sunday

0 total new deaths reported Sunday

Lee County: 1,699 (up from 1,677) – 92 deaths

Collier County: 1,251 (up from 1,195) – 45 deaths

Charlotte County: 423 (up from 417) – 56 deaths

DeSoto County: 112 (unchanged) – 8 deaths

Glades County: 20 (unchanged) – 1 death

Hendry County: 281 (down from 249) – 12 deaths

SUNDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

LATEST CLOSURES: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of May 25

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

