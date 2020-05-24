Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 740 new positive cases reported in Fla., 116 in SWFL
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 50,867 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 49,547 Florida residents and 1,320 non-Florida residents. There are 2,237 deaths reported and 9,381 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 872,916 tests administered in Florida. A total of 50,867 tests have come back positive, and 820,368 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 50,867 (up from 50,127)
Deaths: 2,237 (up from 2,233)
- 740 total new cases reported Sunday
- 4 total new deaths reported Sunday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 3,786 (up from 3,670)
Deaths: 214 (unchanged)
- 116 total new cases reported Sunday
- 0 total new deaths reported Sunday
Lee County: 1,699 (up from 1,677) – 92 deaths
Collier County: 1,251 (up from 1,195) – 45 deaths
Charlotte County: 423 (up from 417) – 56 deaths
DeSoto County: 112 (unchanged) – 8 deaths
Glades County: 20 (unchanged) – 1 death
Hendry County: 281 (down from 249) – 12 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
