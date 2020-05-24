Man walking on I-75 in Punta Gorda dies after being hit by semi-truck

A 20-year-old Kissimmee man was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck on I-75 in Punta Gorda.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, whom they did not identify, was walking northbound in the southbound outside lane of the interstate when he was struck.

The FHP said the truck driver tried to avoid the man but was unable to.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near mile marker 162 near Jones Loop Road, and remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

