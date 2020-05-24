Lee County group seeks ‘Memorial Day Shoreline Cleanup’ volunteers

Keep Lee County Beautiful is hosting a Memorial Day beach and waterway cleanup led by volunteers.

KLCB is encouraging community members to get involved.

According to KLCB’s Facebook post, “Many areas are starting to accumulate trash, which is not only harmful to the environment but also the marine life that resides here. Some of the areas that need attention are Fort Myers Beach between Lynn Hall Memorial Park to Crescent Beach Park, Sanibel Causeway Islands and also any other sections of shoreline or waterway that you know of that would benefit from a cleanup this Memorial Day.”

For more information and to register to be part of the Memorial Day cleanup in Lee County, visit KLCB’s “Memorial Day Shoreline Cleanup” website.

Writer: WINK News

