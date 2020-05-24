Kim Jong Un appears in public for first time since May 1, state-run media reports

North Korean state-run media KCNA reported Sunday that Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of military leaders. Kim presided over the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission, discussing “new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country,” state-run KCNA media reported.

It’s his first public appearance since May 1, when state-run media reported he attended at a factory opening after rumors flew that he was gravely ill. He had not appeared in public in 20 days before the May 1 factory opening.

It’s unclear why Kim has been out of the public eye for so long. Rumors surfaced about Kim’s health when he was absent from events on April 15 honoring the 108th birthday of his grandfather and the country’s founder Kim Il Sung.

The agency also issued photos of Kim sitting behind a large desk in front of men in military uniforms.

On CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said “we’ll have to see” what the images signal. O’Brien noted that the U.S. has avoided a conflict with North Korea throughout the Trump administration, but said North Korea will have to give up their nuclear program if they want to “reenter the world.”

“Ultimately, the North Koreans, if they want to reenter the world, if they want to have a great economy and we think they do, they are going to have to give up their nuclear program,” O’Brien said.

