Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of May 25

Published: May 24, 2020 10:53 AM EDT
Updated: May 25, 2020 6:35 AM EDT

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 25 to May 30.

May 25

None – Memorial Day

May 26

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

May 27

10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium), Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

May 28

10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

May 29

10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

May 30

10 a.m. – Noon
Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers
12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965

