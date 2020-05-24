Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of May 25

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 25 to May 30.

May 25

None – Memorial Day

May 26

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven

301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

May 27

10 a.m. – Noon

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium), Clewiston

1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon

Lee Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

May 28

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church

211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

May 29

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers

2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon

Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral

400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

May 30

10 a.m. – Noon

Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers

12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965

Writer: WINK News

