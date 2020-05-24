Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of May 25
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 25 to May 30.
May 25
None – Memorial Day
May 26
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471
May 27
10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium), Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
May 28
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
May 29
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916
10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
May 30
10 a.m. – Noon
Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers
12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965
