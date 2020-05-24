Flood Watch in effect for Collier County through Memorial Day

WINK News’ Weather Authority confirms a Flood Watch is in effect for coastal and inland Collier County Sunday that will remain in effect through Monday evening.

Torrential rainfall in Collier County and other parts of the state have the potential to produce flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks,

streams and canals.

Coastal Broward, coastal Miami-Dade, coastal Palm Beach, far south Miami-Dade, inland Broward, inland Miami-Dade, inland Palm Beach, mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach are all effected by the same Flood Watch.

FLOOD WATCH: A Flood Watch will remain in effect through Monday evening for Collier County in SW Florida. Moderate – heavy rain may produce flooding in poor drainage areas, low lying areas, small streams, creeks and canals. #flwx pic.twitter.com/I5iuwpuEEP — Greg Rule (@WXRules) May 24, 2020

Writer: WINK News

