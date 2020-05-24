CORONAVIRUS

COLLIER COUNTY

Flood Watch in effect for Collier County through Memorial Day

Published: May 24, 2020 5:45 PM EDT
Updated: May 24, 2020 6:27 PM EDT

WINK News’ Weather Authority confirms a Flood Watch is in effect for coastal and inland Collier County Sunday that will remain in effect through Monday evening.

Torrential rainfall in Collier County and other parts of the state have the potential to produce flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks,
streams and canals.

Coastal Broward, coastal Miami-Dade, coastal Palm Beach, far south Miami-Dade, inland Broward, inland Miami-Dade, inland Palm Beach, mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach are all effected by the same Flood Watch.

The WINK News Weather Authority will have the latest information for you online and during broadcasts on WXCW and WINK.

Writer:WINK News
