Child drowns at Siesta Key Beach, death under investigation

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child due to drowning at Siesta Key Beach Sunday.

According to the SCSO incident report, witnesses told investigators several children were struggling in the current about 100 yards offshore. Adults swam to their rescue, and one of the children was brought to shore unresponsive.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue took the child to a nearby hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

All the other children involved were treated at the scene and released.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can call SCSO at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Writer: WINK News

