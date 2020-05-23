Wet weather puts damper on start to Memorial Day weekend on Fort Myers Beach

Rain and wind caused some problems for many who wanted to spend the Memorial Day holiday at Fort Myers Beach.

Beachgoers did sit in the sand and spend time in the water earlier in the day, but the beach chairs and umbrellas were folded up and many people were gone by the evening.

Still, some people could be spotted relaxing in the sand and walking on the pier despite the gloomy weather.

Beachgoers said it might not be the start to the Memorial Day weekend they had hoped for, but they were making the best of it.

“There was like a huge storm, and we stayed,” said Karima Garcia. “We went in the water. The water was warm, so we had a lot of fun.”

“It’s so nice to have the restaurants open and see all of the employees back working and have other things that are available for us to do,” said Christopher Diffley.

Diffley said it’s not the weather or the long weekend that matters to him. It’s the opportunity to remember those who served that matters most on Memorial Day weekend.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know