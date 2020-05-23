Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida reported cases surpass 50,000

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 50,127 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 48,814 Florida residents and 1,313 non-Florida residents. There are 2,233 deaths reported and 9,310 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 858,112 tests administered in Florida. A total of 50,127 tests have come back positive, and 806,310 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 50,127 (up from 49,451)

Deaths: 2,233 (up from 2,190)

676 total new cases reported Friday

43 total new deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 3,670 (up from 3,604)

Deaths: 214 (up from 209)

66 total new cases reported Friday

5 total new death reported Friday

Lee County: 1,677 (up from 1,666) – 92 deaths

Collier County: 1,195 (up from 1,160) – 45 deaths (3 new deaths)

Charlotte County: 417 (up from 412) – 56 deaths (2 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 112 (up from 97) – 8 deaths

Glades County: 20 (up from 19) – 1 death

Hendry County: 249 (down from 250*) – 12 deaths

*Editors note: The DOH has removed some previously reported positive cases from their report totals, causing fluctuations in case totals. The state does not track recoveries. WINK News is working to find out from DOH why these cases have been removed.

