Lee County Virtual School hosts first ever county HS graduation online

Some Lee County students are now part of high school graduation history in the county.

Lee Virtual School held the first online graduation in county history for its 67 members of the Class of 2020 Saturday.

“It’s something as a kid in elementary school and middle school is the main goal,” graduating senior Ava Beats.

“It’s finally here,” graduating senior Gavin Comer. “I’m like excited.”

But graduation, even for LVS, is looking very different this year.

Despite being an online school, LVS has always had an in-person graduation.

“Even though our students are virtual, they are still students,” teacher Dennis Quisenberry III. “They still want that experience. Everybody wants to be celebrated.”

But, for the first time in it 10-year history, the school also had to bring graduation online.

“Graduation is the big moment of people’s lives,” graduating senior Kimberley Lopez.

LVS plans to host an in-person graduation reception in July.

“Everybody realizes this is a huge milestone in a person’s life,” Beats said. “And everyone is working so hard to make sure we get the best experience that we can.”

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

