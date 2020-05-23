Lee County files foreclosure lawsuit against MW Horticulture

Lee County has filed a foreclosure lien against MW Horticulture Recycling.

The county filed the lien against MW Horticulture at its North Fort Myers property off I-75 and Bayshore Road. The foreclosure dates back to April 30.

The county said it’s a result of “code enforcement violations.”

Several fires have broken out at the property off I-75 over the last two years, and the county has been fining MW Horticulture $200 dollars a day since July 2019 for not cleaning up the debris pile left over from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

MW Horticulture said in a statement, “We believe this is an erroneous foreclosure, and that MW and their landlord will prevail.”

WINK News contacted the county and were told more information would be shared next week.

The North Fort Myers property is not the property that has had its bout with recent arson fires, and this property has been cleared of all debris since December 2019, the company said.

According to MW Horticulture, “Despite the tremendous costs involved along with the continual attacks by the county, MW completely removed 100% of all of the debris from the Hurricane Irma site, which is at the corner of Howell and East street in North Fort Myers by Dec 2019.”

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know