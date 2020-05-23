LCSO reminds boaters of safety rules with video as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

It’s Memorial Day weekend and many of you will be headed out to go boating on the water.

That’s why officials are working to keep you and others safe.

Law enforcement knows this will be a busy beach and boat weekend. Early Saturday morning, trailers were already lined up ready to get on the water.

This year will, of course, be a little different: you can’t pack a boat with people like you used to, but that’s not the only thing you need to keep in mind.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a video featuring music and even an on-the-water appearance from the sheriff.

They’re reminding you not only of social distancing rules but also of boat safety laws boaters should and need to remember.

“Another problem we see on the waterways is rip currents,” said Deputy Josh Deering with the LCSO Marine Unit. “It’s important that you do not panic, remain calm and swim out of the rip current before you tire yourself out. It’s important to swim out of the rip current and swim parallel to the shore.”

In the video, it’s obvious LCSO wants you to have fun, but it’s an important reminder that the sheriff’s office does have extra patrol on land, in the water and in the air throughout the weekend and this is the kind of thing they’ll be looking out for.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know