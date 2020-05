FMPD says death investigation on Ortiz Ave. appears unsuspicious

Fort Myers Police Department conducted a death investigation Saturday that appears to be unsuspicious, police said.

FMPD was along Ortiz Avenue just south of the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a male victim’s body was found.

Police say the death appears to be unsuspicious.

No further details are available at this time.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know