Retailers lure consumers Memorial Day weekend with big sales

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer sales. Stores are gearing up for business despite the coronavirus.

Sometimes it’s the thrill of the deal or the excitement of getting out of the house. Shoppers like Malesha Graham are starting to hit the stores at Miromar Outlets in Estero and they’re taking advantage of all the good deals.

“50% off, 20% off it was a lot,” Graham said. “I kinda got tired of being in the house and wanted to get out today.”

Retailers predict plenty of sales this Memorial Day weekend as stores try to move inventory after opening back up.

Miromar Outlets vice president, Jeff Staner, says this weekend may look a little different, “We usually have a sidewalk sale this Memorial Day weekend. Obviously with the coronavirus we’re not having any outdoor sidewalk sales …

We do have our walkways marked one direction one way and the other direction coming back.”

But not everyone is as comfortable going to stores.

Coupon company RetailMeNot predicts that more people will be shopping online this holiday season, with more stores offering curbside options.

At Target you can find tons of discounts on clothing and swimwear. Other stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot are offering discounts on appliances both in stores and online.

All to help you save and shop whichever way you feel comfortable.

RetailMeNot says when it comes to deals, this weekend’s typically a great time to buy a mattress or appliances.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



