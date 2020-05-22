New walk-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Collier County

More than a thousand positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Collier County, and a new walk-up testing site opens Friday in Naples.

The South Regional Library site at 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy., opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

It’s the third day of testing this week in Collier County and a line was already forming Friday morning. Kristine Hollingsworth with the Department of Health in Collier County said 107 people had been tested as of 10 a.m.

Testing is an important part of Florida’s reopening plan, so when people line up for tests on Friday, they’ll be a part of helping move that process along.

The test is free and there is no age requirement or doctor’s note required.

Officials are hoping to see the same success Friday that they saw earlier in the week. More than 1,500 people showed up during the two previous days of testing at North Collier Regional Park. All of them were grateful for the opportunity to easily access a test – and for free.

“As soon as I got up this morning and saw it on TV advertised, I said this is it, this is my only opportunity because I work all the time. I’m very thankful that they’re offering it. I’ve been waiting for a while for this to get here to Naples,” said Jinette Gosselin.

The Department of Health said to anticipate lines. They’ll be giving out water, but they recommend bringing an umbrella and chair if that will make you more comfortable.

You are required to cover your face with a mask or cloth.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jackie Winchester

