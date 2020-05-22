Lindsey’s lesson: TED-Ed

We’ve all heard of “TED Talks.” There are similar videos called “TEDEd” for your kids.

The videos range in length from two minutes to almost 20.

The easiest way to utilize this resource is to sign up for the daily email of lesson plans. You can choose elementary, middle, high school or college.

You can just have those emails sent to you or you can explore a specific lesson.

Since Monday is Memorial Day, you could search for videos related to that day and teach your child its significance.

