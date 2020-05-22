Lee County pools, splash pads reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

Just in time for this hot Memorial Day weekend, Lee County is reopening pools and splash pads on Friday, but it won’t be a normal day at the pool with the kids, as new rules will be in effect.

All Lee County pools will be open with limitations. For instance, you’ll be able to swim laps in the pool to get some exercise, but that’s about it.

No general swimming is allowed and the number of guests will be limited to 25 at a time at the top of every hour for 45 minutes.

“We are going to regulate so that we give everyone a chance to come in and do that exercise for 45 minutes, then close down – kind of like a safety break. That’ll give us 15 minutes to transition folks out, clean a little bit, sanitize the bathrooms and then the next folks can come in,” said Alisa Flanjack with Lee County Parks and Recreation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered guidance for pools at the start of the pandemic. For guests, it includes wearing masks until you hop in the pool and maintaining a six-foot distance in and out of the water. For staff, the CDC recommends cleaning surfaces, like pool ladder handles, showers, chairs and tables. They even gave advice for washing towels, saying to clean them at the warmest temperatures.

Staff will be at every pool and splash pad to ensure people are adhering to safety guidelines.

You can find a list of county pools here. Splash pads are located at Lakes Park in south Fort Myers and Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres.

Additional details about the reopenings:

Staff will only allow 25 patrons into the pool at the top of every hour for 45 minutes to ensure social distancing and allow for physical exercise only.

Pools will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for laps and fitness only. Indoor showers and changing rooms will not be available at this time.

will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for laps and fitness only. Indoor showers and changing rooms will not be available at this time. Splash pads and other playground attendees should follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and proper hygiene.

Youth swim teams will be able to practice under USA swimming’s guidelines.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know