Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida cases near 50,000

As of 11 a.m. Friday, there have been 49,451 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 48,150 Florida residents and 1,301 non-Florida residents. There are 2,190 deaths reported and 9,117 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 837,172 tests administered in Florida. A total of 49,451 tests have come back positive, and 7867,045 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

The state has also released a list of long-term care facilities where cases have been reported.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 49,451 (up from 48,675)

Deaths: 2,190 (up from 2,144)

776 total new cases reported Friday

46 total new deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 3,604 (up from 3,460)

Deaths: 209 (up from 201)

144 total new cases reported Friday

8 total new death reported Friday

Lee County: 1,666 (up from 1,585) – 92 deaths (4 new deaths)

Collier County: 1,160 (up from 1,112) – 42 deaths (1 new death)

Charlotte County: 412 (up from 410) – 51 deaths

DeSoto County: 97 (up from 94) – 8 deaths (1 new death)

Glades County: 19 (up from 16) – 1 death

Hendry County: 250 (up from 240) – 12 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

*Editors note: The DOH has removed some previously reported positive cases from their report totals, causing fluctuations in case totals. The state does not track recoveries. WINK News is working to find out from DOH why these cases have been removed.

The graph below shows the percent of test results that come back positive each day in Southwest Florida since re-opening began on May 4.

Health experts want that number to stay below 10%, where the grey line is.

The blue line shows the rolling seven-day average of positive test results.

Although there are peaks and dips day to day, our rolling average is slightly lower now than on May 4.

When phase one began, an average of 10.6% of tests came back positive. Friday, that average is 7.6%

FRIDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis briefing in Jacksonville WATCH

DeSantis announces Florida to lift all restrictions on youth activities

Governor DeSantis announced at a briefing Friday that Florida would lift all restrictions on youth activities. He says kids have been out of organized activity for so long and that he trusts parents to make smart decisions.

Cape Coral to reopen Yacht Club pool

The Cape Coral Yacht Club Community Pool will reopen Saturday, May 23, for adult lap swim only with “Phase 1” guidelines. For info on the guidelines & to see the other Cape Coral parks & facilities that are currently open, click here.

Walk-up testing site opens in Naples

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will open a new COVID-19 walk-up test site Friday in Naples.

It will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy.

The test is free and there is no age requirement or doctor’s note required. The Department of Health said to anticipate lines. They’ll be giving out water, but they recommend bringing an umbrella and chair if that will make you more comfortable.

You are required to cover your face with a mask or cloth.

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

LATEST CLOSURES: Southwest Florida business updates and store closings

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of May 18

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know