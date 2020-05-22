Fort Myers Mighty Mussels open market to provide baseball favorites while helping others

When the coronavirus canceled baseball across the country, our Fort Myers Mighty Mussels found new uses for the CenturyLink Sports Complex, like a drive-through testing site for COVID-19, but now, it’s also a place to pick up your ballpark food favorites.

“I mean brave is an understatement,” said Mighty Mussels general manager Judd Loveland. He says he admires his wife Ashley working with healthcare heroes on the front lines.

“She is on the COVID floor a couple times a week. It’s really opened my eyes in this scenario to what’s been going on,” he said.

He’s helping our community in a different way through the same stadium his minor league baseball team plays in.

“The big goal for us is still to keep involved with our community,” he said.

So they created the Mighty Mussel Market — a safe way for fans to pre-order and pick-up their favorite stadium snacks and also support the team’s non-profit partners like the Salvation Army, Community Cooperative, South Fort Myers Food Pantry and Harry Chapin.

Local food banks receive some of their market sales and also truckloads full of the ballpark food they can no longer sell at games.

“So the Mighty Mussels have been donating product and proceeds to us, so it’s a really important partnership to us,” said Harry Chapin CEO and President Richard LeBer. “That money helps us find and support, sourcing and distribution of food in our community.”

Redistributing food to families in need and feeding people helping with COVID-19 testing at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

“Providing good hospitality to the nurses in the county and state employees,” Loveland said. “Obviously, it’s a scary time for everybody, I think, not just minor league baseball.”

So the Mighty Mussels will keep using what they have to help the community through this.

Hammond Stadium offers that ballpark food takeout by appointment.

If you’d like to order hot dogs, pretzels or other stadium snacks, check out the list below:

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

