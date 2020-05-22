FMPD K-9s receive new protective vests via donation

Fort Myers police K-9s Gunny and Janko have received bullet- and stab-protective vests after a donation.

The Fort Myers Police Department on Friday said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., made the donation, and the vests were sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, and provides these vests to agencies around the country. So far, the organization has provided more than 3,800 vests at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months of age and actively employed and certified in the U.S. with law enforcement. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate, according to FMPD.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, a 5-year warranty and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., or to make a donation, go to vik9s.com.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know