Brush fire near I-75 and Slater Road in North Fort Myers now contained

A brush fire east of I-75 in North Fort Myers near Slater and Rich roads burned a half an acre.

Forestry service said two dozers respond and the fire was quickly contained.

No structures are currently in any danger.

The Rich Road fire was reported around 2 p.m. and is now 100% contained.

Writer: WINK News

