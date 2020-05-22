3 suspects arrested in connection to 19-year-old’s death in Cape Coral, 2 at large

Cape Coral Police Department arrested three people in connection to the ongoing death investigation of a teenager Friday.

According to CCPD, police arrested three suspects related to the death of 19-year-old Kaleigh Mousseau, whose body was found along the side of Gator Circle in Cape Coral in April.

The medical examiner’s office determined Mousseau’s death as due to acute combined drug toxicity (overdose) and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Suspects John J. Kaiser, Carl M. Crowe and Amy L. Sigears were arrested for tampering with physical evidence, mishandling human remains and failure to report a death.

Suspects Thomas B. Bartley and Denise R. Maggi are still at large and are facing the same charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bartley and Maggi can call CCPD at (239) 574-3223 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to provide the information.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know