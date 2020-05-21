Corkscrew Middle students donate masks to Golisano Children’s Hospital

Students at Corkscrew Middle School wanted to brighten the day of kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital by making something handmade just for them.

The students wanted to donate sensory books and emergency kits, but they had to adapt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sadly because of the pandemic we couldn’t give them our original gift,” said Bryana Hamilton, a 7th grader.

“When we came back from spring break, after we had ordered the supplies to create the books, we didn’t come back to school,” said Jessica Bab, entrepreneurship teacher at Corkscrew Middle.

So, like many of us, they adjusted, finding a new way to spread their message of hope to some of the young patients.

Bryana created 25 encouragement bracelets.

“When they wear them, it has bright colors, it gives them a sense of positivity. I really want to spread the positive message.”

The group also donated 35 handmade masks, Edible Arrangements, cupcakes and $250 to go toward craft supplies.



Sara Mallardi, who works with the young patients every day, said the gifts are perfect.

“My job is to help normalize the hospital and none of this is really normal. So it’s going to mean a lot for me especially to help give these kids a little sense of normalcy again with crafts supplies, stickers, masks,” said Mallardi, a certified child life specialist.

Bryana said she hopes she helped brighten someone’s day.



“Just work through it and know you are brave, you are strong and you are amazing.”

The hospital said they’ll hand out those special gifts to the children over the next few days.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Jackie Winchester

