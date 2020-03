Thursday’s Coronavirus Update: Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, there are 1,977 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 1,867 Florida residents and 110 non-Florida residents. There are now 23 deaths reported in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 1,977 (up from 1,682)

Number of Florida residents: 1,867 (up from 1,583)

Number of non-Florida residents: 110 (up from 99)

Deaths: 23 (up from 22)

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 116*

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CASE BREAKDOWN

As of the most recent results, this is the breakdown of SWFL cases where patient information has been released.

COLLIER – 57 cases:

30-year-old woman, traveled to Spain – no contact with known case

66-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain – no contact with known case

33-year-old man, traveled to Spain – unknown if contact with known case

26-year-old man, traveled to France, Italy, Spain – unknown if contact with known case

47-year-old woman, traveled to France, Italy, Spain – unknown if contact w/ known case

82-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

31-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt – no contact with known case

59-year-old man, traveled to Japan – unknown if contact with known case

77-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

49-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

76-year-old man, traveled to NY – contact with known case

28-year-old man, traveled to Italy – unknown if contact with known case

73-year-old man, traveled to Egypt – unknown if contact with known case

68-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt – contact with known case

64-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt – unknown if contact with known case

64-year-old man, traveled to FL/HI – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

79-year-old woman, traveled to CT – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

19-year-old man, traveled to Italy – unknown if contact with known case

80-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

64-year-old man, traveled to Bahamas, Belize, FL, Honduras, Mexico – contact

59-year-old man, traveled to Canada – no contact with known case

62-year-old woman, traveled to Bahamas; FL; Honduras; Mexico – contact w/ known c.

61-year-old man, traveled to Canada – no contact with known case

76-year-old man, traveled to St. Martin – contact with known case

75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

79-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

77-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

54-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

75-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

17-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

80-year-old man, traveled to NY – no contact with known case

84-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

17-year-old woman, traveled to UK – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

61-year-old woman, unknown travel – no contact with known case

47-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown if contact with known case

60-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

76-year-old woman, unknown travel – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

50-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown if contact, non-FL resident

77-year-old man, traveled to NJ – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

44-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

59-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

85-year-old man, no travel – no contact, non-FL resident

82-year-old man, no travel – no contact, non-FL resident

50-year-old man, traveled to NY – unknown contact, non-FL resident

69-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

80-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

57-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

33-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact

93-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

58-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

30-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

41-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

81-year-old woman, no travel – unknown contact

32-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact

50-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact

48-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

46-year-old man, traveled to CO – no contact with known case

28-year-old woman, no travel – no contact

LEE – 52 cases:

80-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

69-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

79-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact

66-year-old man, traveled to Colombia and Ecuador, unknown if contact

72-year-old woman, traveled to MA, NH – contact with known case

77-year-old man (deceased), no travel – contact with known case

77-year-old woman (deceased), traveled to Dominican – contact w/ known case

77-year-old man, traveled to Dominican Republic

65-year-old woman, traveled to FL, Jamaica – contact with known case

57-year-old man, traveled to FL, France, UK – non-FL resident

72-year-old woman, no travel – unknown if contact

67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

23-year-old man, traveled to TN – contact with known case

60-year-old man, unknown if travel-related – no contact with known case

73-year-old man, unknown if travel-related – no contact with known case

59-year-old woman, no travel – no contact with known case

89-year-old woman, traveled to FL, NY – no contact with known case

90-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

57-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

75-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

75-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

21-year-old woman, traveled to Spain – no contact with known case

65-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

70-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

32-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

75-year-old woman, unknown travel – no contact with known case

83-year-old man, no travel – no contact, non-FL resident

74-year-old woman, traveled to NY – unknown if contact, non-FL resident

35-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

56-year-old man, no travel – no contact

67-year-old man (deceased), no travel – contact with known case

82-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

51-year-old woman, unknown travel – unknown contact, non-FL resident

36-year-old man, traveled to CA – no contact with known case, non-FL resident

10-year-old boy, traveled to CO – no contact with known case

56-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact

39-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact

36-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact

33-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

52-year-old man, unknown travel – no contact with known case

30-year-old woman, no travel – unknown contact

36-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

51-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

40-year-old man, no travel – unknown contact

75-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

67-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

50-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

56-year-old man, no travel – no contact with known case

79-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case





CHARLOTTE – 3 cases:

54-year-old woman, traveled to Egypt and Israel – contact with known case

55-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

59-year-old man, unknown travel – unknown contact



DESOTO – 4 cases:

32-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

32-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case

27-year-old woman, no travel – contact with known case

28-year-old man, no travel – contact with known case



IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates



