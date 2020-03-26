Therapy office says call volumes up by 35 percent; moving services online to help patients

Grocery shortages, wondering what’s safe, increasing travel restrictions—it’s easy to see how all that could ratchet up your anxiety. This is leading therapists to take their services online.

One local therapy office says they’ve seen call volumes jump by 35 percent, so to continue accommodating both current and new patients while their office is closed they’ve switched to teletherapy to give people the help they need through their phone or laptop.

“I think a lot of patients have a lot of anxiety right now, I mean we all do. We don’t know what’s coming,” said Lizzy Dosoretz, CEO of Elite DNA.

Those growing fears are the reason Elite DNA Therapy is finding new ways to keep their appointments.

Dosoretz says they want to be there for patients in these concerning times to let them know that everything is going to be alright.

Elite DNA says right now most insurance companies are offering more coverage when it comes to these teletherapy sessions.

Which is why they plan to incorporate more of these appointment types into their daily routine.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know