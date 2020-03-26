Midwest Food Bank distributing thousands of meals for families in need

Volunteers from the Southwest Florida community are letting you know they have your back in these trying times.

On Thursday, Midwest Food Bank is preparing thousands of meals to be handed out to people in need. They want you to see there are people still working to support families through the tough times.

There are about 10 volunteers who are packing up pallets of food for places like Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Normally those places would come and shop through the warehouse, but the food bank, like so many other places, had to rework how they operate.

Now, every week those agencies will just drive up to the Midwest Food Bank and those pallets of food will already be waiting for them.

Then those agencies will redistribute the food to people in the community needing help.

“Because of the extra precautions we’ve had to take, they do not come inside…they pull up to our overhead door and we will take the pallet out… most of them will have a pickup and we can set the pallet directly in the back,” said Karl Steidinger of Midwest Food Bank.

The volunteers are putting together about 40 pallets of food a day.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

