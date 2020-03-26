Fort Myers couple hosts feast for people working through pandemic

A Fort Myers couple has cooked up a tasty way to thank first responders for working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge, the owners of Fk Your Diet, have fired up their kitchen to cook a “Thanksgiving” meal Thursday afternoon.

“I like giving back and I like sharing my food with people,” Miller said.

He said he expects they’ll cook about 1,000 pounds of potatoes, 300 to 400 pounds of turkey and 50 gallons of gravy.

Because food is how the couple best serves Southwest Florida.

“Part of our mission at Fk Your Diet is we’re always giving back,” Eldridge said.

“I like giving back and I like sharing my food with people. We’ve been open about 14 months; we donated a little over $150,000 to local foster kids since we started,” Miller said.

The couple wants to serve first responders, medical workers, delivery drivers, child care workers, “anybody that has to work right now,” Eldridge said.

The restaurant is located at 19630 S. Tamiami Trail, and the meals will be served Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

“They can line up and we will have everything pre-packaged for them.”

Their goal is to host a “Thanksgiving Thursday” like this every week for different groups of people.

“It’s comfort food; it brings joy to everybody, so that’s what we wanna do, is bring joy to everybody in this crazy time we’re all living in right now.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jackie Winchester

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know