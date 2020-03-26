Firefighters contain brush fire in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District say a brush fire has been contained near homes Thursday.

According to the Lehigh Acres fire district tweet, firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire near the corner of 61st St. W and Susan Avenue.

Lehigh fire district says the brush fire covered roughly 10 acres and has been contained. Crews continue to work the scene to protect anyone in the area as well as homes and other possible structures.

There are no reported injuries or damages due to the fire.

Watch clips of the fire district’s response to the brush fire on Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District Twitter page.

Approximately 10 acres burned in total. It is contained and so far there are no injuries or damaged structures. pic.twitter.com/ze45W80Bz8 — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 26, 2020

Forestry is on scene with their aviation unit. pic.twitter.com/XEX5pBnXcz — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 26, 2020

Multiple crews are on scene attacking the fire. @leesheriff is assisting evacuate homes that are in danger. pic.twitter.com/HWifGgQxJY — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 26, 2020

Approximately 4-5 acres at this time. Engines are working on containment and protecting structures in the area. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 26, 2020

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know