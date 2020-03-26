Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
LEHIGH ACRES

Firefighters contain brush fire in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

Published: March 26, 2020 2:56 PM EDT
Updated: March 26, 2020 4:38 PM EDT

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District say a brush fire has been contained near homes Thursday.

According to the Lehigh Acres fire district tweet, firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire near the corner of 61st St. W and Susan Avenue.

Lehigh fire district says the brush fire covered roughly 10 acres and has been contained. Crews continue to work the scene to protect anyone in the area as well as homes and other possible structures.

There are no reported injuries or damages due to the fire.

Writer:WINK News
