56-year-old woman killed crossing Bonita Beach Rd late Wednesday

Florida Highway Patrol says a 56-year-old woman was hit and killed as she was attempting to cross Bonita Beach Road late Wednesday night.

According to FHP, Lisa Marie Jandura, 56, was crossing Bonita Beach Road at Oakland Drive around 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 23-year-old driver.

No further details were provided about the deadly collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know