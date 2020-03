3 vehicle crash closing lanes on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a 3 vehicle head-on crash with serious injuries on SR 82 & Gun Club Rd.

FHP says lanes on SR-82 are currently blocked, but first responders are working hard to reopen the roadway.

Trust WINK News to have updates on this collision as details are provided.

