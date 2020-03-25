SWFL non-profit, volunteers helping local veterans amidst coronavirus crisis

Serving those who served for us. One Southwest Florida non-profit is distributing food and household goods to help our local veterans during the coronavirus crisis.

They’re even getting creative to encourage social distancing.

“It’s always important to give back to those who served our country, no matter what time it is,” said Ann Morris, Distribution Center Supervisor for “Hearts & Homes for Veterans.”

The non-profit is fulfilling its mission to help local heroes.

“We don’t want to go backward, so the reason we’re open, we want to make sure they get the things they need,” said President and Founder, Donald Payton.

Amidst coronavirus concerns, veterans waited outside the group’s doors for donations including food, household goods and toys to help support their families as well.

“We don’t let them in the building, and we don’t, we talk to them outside here and they’re just like us, they’re scared, they’re apprehensive, and hoping this will all blow over pretty quick,” Morris said.

As we wait for this to blow over, Payton says: “It’s going to get worse before it gets better, so we’re going to take money away from some of the projects and put it in an emergency fund.”

“We just want all of our veterans to be safe and everybody that’s dealing with this to be safe,” Morris said.

Safe with the supplies they need as volunteers dedicate their time to those who served our country.

If you would like to donate to “Hearts & Homes for Veterans,” you can call the group before arriving so volunteers can safely collect your donation outside.

