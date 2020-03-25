SWFL kids make sidewalk chalk art to make people smile while staying active during quarantine

The tough reality of quarantining at home is hitting our children. We met two kids who are using sidewalk chalk to show their neighborhood that “we are all in this together.”

A simple “hello” can make all the difference, but Chloe and Logan Klinck took that one step further.

“We’re saying hi to all the kids who are home in quarantine because of the virus that’s going on,” said Logan.

The idea started with their stepmom, Maria. “I wanted to get the kids out of the house, get some physical activity. I’m a PE teacher and I thought, what a great way to get outside,” she said.

So she posted this question to her neighborhood mom’s Facebook group:

I want to send my teens out for some physical activity. Comment below with your address and kiddo’s name and I’ll send them over to leave a kind, sidewalk chalk message for your family.

“We’ve been to about 12 homes,” Chloe said.

When we met up with them, they had chalked 12 driveways and the requests kept coming. We tagged along as Maria ran with baby Mariah and the 13 and 12-year-olds biked home to home, pulling out their chalk and taking their message of joy to the driveway.

“We are just saying hi to all the little children that might not be with their friends right now,” Chloe said.

Picture after picture shows all those “hellos” make all the difference. Young minds leading the message “we are all in this together.”

As of Wednesday evening, the requests to chalk driveways were still coming in. Remember, part of this was to get the kids out exercising. Well, they did! They covered about eight miles total!

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Briana Harvath

