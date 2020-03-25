Suspect in custody after fatal shooting overnight in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department says a shooting suspect is behind bars after killing a person overnight on the 13000 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

According to FMPD, just after midnight, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service regarding a shooting.

The victim died from his injuries and the suspect was immediately detained.

The incident is isolated and there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the community.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know