Senate closer to $2 trillion stimulus, but what does it mean for SWFL families?

Right now, there’s a potential last-minute snag in a huge stimulus bill that the Senate agreed on to prop up the economy.

A handful of senators are threatening to delay the vote because of an unemployment insurance provision inside.

If it passes, some of the money will go right into your pocket. But what does that mean for Southwest Florida families?

Bethany Bauer is a busy mom of five, also trying to keep her kids busy while they’re not in school.

Her kids being home more also means higher grocery costs, and even utility bills go up.

“They’re playing outside all the time now in the dirt and they’re sweaty and they’re taking showers,” she explained.

So a couple of grand coming from the stimulus package would really help her and her husband.

Bauer said for her, it means “Basically a month of expenses.”

In a deal reached Wednesday morning, a direct cash payment of up to $1,200 would go to most working Americans depending on their income, plus $500 per child under 17.

It also expands unemployment insurance from 26 to 39 weeks for most people, and boosts benefits by $600 a week through July.

The news couldn’t come at a better time for Bauer, whose husband is self quarantined up North right now, unsure when, or if, his next job is happening.

“That is a huge relief,” Bauer said. “We’re really happy about it.”

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Derrick Shaw

