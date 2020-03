Naples custom clothing shop making beautiful medical masks, saving jobs

Talk about coming to the rescue!

D. Lacquaniti Bespoke, a place you might have gone a couple of weeks ago for a custom men’s shirt is now making the most beautiful masks you’ll probably ever see.

As WINK News Reporter Breana Ross found out, they’re saving jobs at the same time.

Reporter: Breana Ross



