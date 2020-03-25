Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 25

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Daniel Chau (DOB 7/18/93) He’s wanted for violation of probation in Lee County for domestic battery by strangulation and fleeing and eluding police. He’s accused of beating a female repeatedly over the course of a few hours, to the point that she lost consciousness.

When police caught up with him a few hours later, he took off at a very high rate of speed in the middle of a Cape Coral residential neighborhood. Police eventually caught up with him in Pinellas County, where he had two previous arrests for aggravated battery on a female.

After serving time behind bars here in Fort Myers, he was released on bond, and last week, he violated his probation. He’s 5’11”, 165 pounds and will be held without bond upon arrest.

Daniel Matulaitis (DOB 7/9/81) He’s wanted for violation of state probation in Collier County for the possession of a controlled substance and violation of county probation, also in Collier, for his 2nd DUI.

His latest two transgressions both happened last year in Naples. He was busted for his second DUI in March of 2019, and then just a couple of months later, deputies busted him for drug possession, as well as driving with the license that had just been suspended because of the drunk driving charge.

He’s been on the run since last October, but he’s probably still in the area. Detectives believe he moves around between North Naples and Cape Coral.

Ryan Vanpelt (DOB 8/17/78) He has a violation of probation in Lee County for burglary with assault. To date, he’s been booked 21 times before in the Lee County Jail on charges that include grand theft auto, battery, burglary, hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident, drugs, contempt and being a deadbeat dad.

His current charge stems from an incident where he forced his way into the victim’s home and tried to steal a bicycle. When the victim resisted, Vanpelt is accused of starting a physical altercation which ultimately ended up with him getting arrested.

He’s got several tattoos, including a teardrop on his left arm, the names Cristina, Ryan, and Dakota on his left arm, and dragons on his left hand. His warrant is no bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



